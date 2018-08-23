Traders Sell Broadcom (AVGO) on Strength (AVGO)

Traders sold shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $126.80 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $175.28 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $48.48 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Broadcom had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Broadcom traded up $3.79 for the day and closed at $210.51

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Broadcom from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Broadcom to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.77.

Get Broadcom alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.83. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 56.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.84, for a total transaction of $5,236,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $2,503,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,604 shares of company stock valued at $34,075,792. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,240,939,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,768,560,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,392,514,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,127,357,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $608,463,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.