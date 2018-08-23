Traders Sell Shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) on strength during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $755.63 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $911.08 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $155.45 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock traded up $0.12 for the day and closed at $172.62Specifically, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,458,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.30, for a total transaction of $81,972,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,721,927 shares of company stock worth $2,471,119,726 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.46.

The firm has a market cap of $504.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.40.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 186.2% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Risk Paradigm Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. 59.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

