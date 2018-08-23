Traders Sell Shares of Microsoft (MSFT) on Strength (MSFT)

Investors sold shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $246.58 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $277.58 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $31.00 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Microsoft had the 22nd highest net out-flow for the day. Microsoft traded up $0.50 for the day and closed at $107.56

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $822.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

In related news, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $3,183,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,086,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 328,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $35,896,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,209,546.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,880 shares of company stock worth $48,304,569 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $107,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $119,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $131,000. Live Your Vision LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 58.7% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing segments. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

