Transcat (TRNS) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Singular Research raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $30.00. Singular Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Transcat traded as high as $25.35 and last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Get Transcat alerts:

In related news, Director John T. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,166 shares in the company, valued at $434,309.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan H. Resnick sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $37,917.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,255 shares of company stock valued at $469,011. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the second quarter worth $196,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the second quarter worth $219,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 491.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the first quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the second quarter worth $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $172.44 million, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.38.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Transcat had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million. research analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transcat Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.