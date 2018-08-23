Transcodium 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $270.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 18% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $113,372.00 and approximately $270.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Bancor Network and TOPBTC. In the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015340 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000317 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00269889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00148294 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00032994 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011028 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,268,710 tokens. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TOPBTC, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

