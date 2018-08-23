TransferCoin Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $34,009.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TransferCoin has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00004889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00089062 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003888 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 6,603,940 coins. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TransferCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.