Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Travelers Companies to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Argus decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.81.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 8,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $1,162,895.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,859.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 8,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $1,171,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,431,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $129.41 on Thursday. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $113.76 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.62). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 billion. equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

