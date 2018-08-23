Tredje AP fonden Has $3.69 Million Stake in News Corp Class A (NWSA)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in News Corp Class A (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,299 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in News Corp Class A were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of News Corp Class A by 67.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 171,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 69,082 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of News Corp Class A in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of News Corp Class A by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,271,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,215,000 after purchasing an additional 280,602 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of News Corp Class A by 74.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of News Corp Class A by 44.8% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 135,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 41,799 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWSA opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.33. News Corp Class A has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.88.

News Corp Class A (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. News Corp Class A had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. News Corp Class A’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that News Corp Class A will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. News Corp Class A’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News Corp Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of News Corp Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of News Corp Class A from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming segments. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, Dow Jones PEVC, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and videos.

