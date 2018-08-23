Tredje AP fonden Sells 14,366 Shares of Chubb Ltd (CB)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,366 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 20,973.3% in the second quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 12,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 116,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Chubb by 3.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,023,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,055,000 after acquiring an additional 35,366 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 12.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,610,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,682,000 after acquiring an additional 504,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 14.0% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $133.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $123.96 and a 1 year high of $157.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.06. Chubb had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $120,391.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,812.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 135 shares of company stock valued at $19,612 and sold 1,048 shares valued at $138,338. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Chubb from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.09.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

