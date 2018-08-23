TreeHouse Foods (THS) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TreeHouse Foods earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.6202232860507 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of THS stock opened at $51.27 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TreeHouse Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $39.00 price target on TreeHouse Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

In other news, SVP Erik Thomas Kahler sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $716,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maurice Alkemade sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $45,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

