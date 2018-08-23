Trexquant Investment LP Grows Position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,045 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 16.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,655,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,090,000 after buying an additional 373,837 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Boot Barn by 33.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,732,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,725,000 after buying an additional 435,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 47.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,191,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after buying an additional 385,514 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in Boot Barn by 69.4% during the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 517,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after buying an additional 212,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Boot Barn by 26.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 388,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 81,177 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 98,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $2,735,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,130.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 4,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $123,726.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,209.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,002 shares of company stock valued at $9,337,921 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BOOT stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.40 million, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOOT. Pivotal Research set a $24.00 price objective on Boot Barn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Boot Barn to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Boot Barn to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on Boot Barn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

