Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1.15 Million Position in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 133.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group during the first quarter worth $2,023,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 142.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after buying an additional 25,974 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTI opened at $294.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.59 and a 1 year high of $297.93.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $271.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.84 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.60%. equities analysts forecast that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded The Ultimate Software Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Roth Capital upped their price target on The Ultimate Software Group from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $330.00 price target on The Ultimate Software Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Ultimate Software Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on The Ultimate Software Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.30.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, Chairman Marc D. Scherr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.41, for a total value of $2,794,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,600,363.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Phenicie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.07, for a total value of $1,395,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,329,184 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

