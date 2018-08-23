Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,687,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 378.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 90,294 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, VP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $79,933.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $392,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,167 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.94.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $81.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.93. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $87.33.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 703.27% and a negative return on equity of 44.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

