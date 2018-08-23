TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (TTAC) Shares Bought by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the second quarter worth $318,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the second quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Iron Financial LLC boosted its stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 62.1% during the second quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 223,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 85,727 shares in the last quarter.

TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF stock opened at $37.88 on Thursday. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

