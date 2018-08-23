Trueblue Inc (TBI) Stake Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Trueblue were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Trueblue during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Trueblue during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trueblue during the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Trueblue during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Trueblue during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Trueblue in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Trueblue in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

In other Trueblue news, EVP Sean A. Ebner sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $34,513.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James E. Defebaugh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $270,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,211 shares of company stock worth $1,864,564 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TBI opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.88. Trueblue Inc has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $614.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.43 million. Trueblue had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Trueblue Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

