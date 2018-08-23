Truepoint Inc. Acquires 2,163 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD)

Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 810.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,430 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 127,464 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,928 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BUD stock opened at $97.85 on Thursday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52-week low of $91.70 and a 52-week high of $126.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $168.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 target price on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.04.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

