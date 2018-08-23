TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) & Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Critical Review

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ: ABCB) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.2% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Ameris Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 2 0 0 2.00 Ameris Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40

TrustCo Bank Corp NY currently has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential downside of 2.12%. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus target price of $58.20, suggesting a potential upside of 16.63%. Given Ameris Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ameris Bancorp is more favorable than TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Ameris Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrustCo Bank Corp NY $187.33 million 4.87 $43.14 million N/A N/A Ameris Bancorp $398.80 million 5.95 $73.54 million $2.48 20.12

Ameris Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

Dividends

TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ameris Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ameris Bancorp pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Ameris Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrustCo Bank Corp NY 26.07% 11.98% 1.13% Ameris Bancorp 15.07% 10.84% 1.20%

Risk and Volatility

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats TrustCo Bank Corp NY on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit sharing trusts. Further, it provides retirement planning services; and operates 157 automatic teller machines. As of May 15, 2018, it operated 145 offices in New York, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Vermont. TrustCo Bank Corp NY was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division. It offers commercial and retail checking accounts, regular interest-bearing savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines; and municipal and commercial insurance premium finance loans. It operates 97 domestic banking offices and 13 loan production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Moultrie, Georgia.

