Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Turquoise Hill Resources earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 48.1175886522062 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE TRQ opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.33.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 34.39% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $341.74 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

