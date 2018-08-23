Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (FOX) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.7906597997069 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B alerts:

NASDAQ:FOX traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $44.75. 4,231,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,263,686. The firm has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.35. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $49.65.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd.

In other news, insider Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 137,801 shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.48 per share, for a total transaction of $6,267,189.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.