Twilio Inc (TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith Sells 3,487 Shares

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $271,951.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,009 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $148,083.39.

On Thursday, July 19th, Karyn Smith sold 3,522 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $222,590.40.

On Monday, July 16th, Karyn Smith sold 938 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $57,330.56.

On Tuesday, June 19th, Karyn Smith sold 3,520 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $209,193.60.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $4.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.65. 107,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.73 and a beta of -0.26. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $79.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 18.29% and a negative return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TWLO. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Twilio to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $18,311,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2,308.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 361,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,234,000 after purchasing an additional 346,200 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

