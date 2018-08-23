Tygh Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,061 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk comprises approximately 1.6% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Trade Desk worth $9,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,869,000 after buying an additional 26,373 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,011,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,197,000 after buying an additional 49,111 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 510,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,309,000 after buying an additional 120,998 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 467,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,854,000 after buying an additional 73,872 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 7,946.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 404,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 399,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk stock opened at $129.68 on Thursday. Trade Desk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $133.84. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.97, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.04.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Trade Desk had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider David Randall Pickles sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $6,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,935,577.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert David Perdue sold 68,666 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $6,071,447.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,125,330.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 472,883 shares of company stock worth $44,503,207. Insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.