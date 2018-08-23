Tyler Technologies (TYL) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tyler Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.550496035633 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TYL. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.58.

TYL stock opened at $237.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.56, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.85. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $167.50 and a 12-month high of $248.25.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.28 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 13,200 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $3,043,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,836,423.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $708,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,317 shares of company stock worth $36,077,495. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

