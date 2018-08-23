UBS Group Analysts Give Linde AG/AKT o.N. (LIN) a €240.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €240.00 ($272.73) target price on Linde AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:LIN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LIN. equinet set a €176.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Independent Research set a €185.00 ($210.23) price target on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($267.05) price target on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Commerzbank set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($261.36) price target on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €200.08 ($227.36).

Get Linde AG/AKT o.N. alerts:

LIN opened at €173.50 ($197.16) on Monday. Linde AG/AKT o.N. has a twelve month low of €150.10 ($170.57) and a twelve month high of €199.40 ($226.59).

About Linde AG/AKT o.N.

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Linde AG/AKT o.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde AG/AKT o.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.