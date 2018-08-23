UBS Group Analysts Give Symrise (SY1) a €73.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report published on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SY1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. equinet set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €72.06 ($81.88).

Symrise stock opened at €77.42 ($87.98) on Monday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($83.50).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

