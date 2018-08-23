Ulta Beauty (ULTA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 30th. Analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter. Ulta Beauty has set its Q2 guidance at $2.35-2.40 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ULTA opened at $234.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $187.96 and a 52 week high of $261.40.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 7,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total transaction of $1,779,728.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $100,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,778.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,432 shares of company stock worth $20,206,877 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global downgraded Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $278.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.44.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

