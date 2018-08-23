Ultra Petroleum (UPL) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.08

Press coverage about Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ultra Petroleum earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.4852463823095 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. National Alliance Securities lowered Ultra Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ultra Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 25th. Capital One Financial lowered Ultra Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ultra Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $1.63.

Get Ultra Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UPL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.20. 25,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,558,228. Ultra Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The company has a market cap of $202.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.95.

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $190.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.80 million. Ultra Petroleum had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 21.81%. sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Petroleum will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultra Petroleum

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyoming?the Pinedale and Jonah fields; and its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.