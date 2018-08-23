Unibright (UBT) Price Hits $0.0220 on Top Exchanges

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Unibright token can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges including Qryptos, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Unibright has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $336,936.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015350 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000318 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00270470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00148767 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033103 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010980 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,188,252 tokens. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO.

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Qryptos, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

