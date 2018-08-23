United Bancshares Inc. OH (UBOH) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. United Bancshares Inc. OH earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the bank an impact score of 45.9252225895343 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ:UBOH remained flat at $$23.05 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. United Bancshares Inc. OH has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Separately, TheStreet cut United Bancshares Inc. OH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

United Bancshares Inc. OH Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

