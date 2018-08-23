United Community Banks (UCBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Hovde Group set a $34.00 price target on United Community Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

United Community Banks stock opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.83.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $130.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.24 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. research analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in United Community Banks by 13.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 21,336 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in United Community Banks by 3.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,662,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,992,000 after acquiring an additional 61,468 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in United Community Banks by 14.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 25,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in United Community Banks by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 930,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.