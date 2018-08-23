United States Cellular Corp (USM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $960.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) will announce sales of $960.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $949.04 million and the highest is $973.91 million. United States Cellular reported sales of $963.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.97 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $974.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.58 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USM shares. ValuEngine downgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Raymond James raised United States Cellular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on United States Cellular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:USM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,638. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.66, a P/E/G ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Steven T. Campbell sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $99,487.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,988.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Ellison sold 7,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $326,566.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,023 shares of company stock valued at $921,311. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 241.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter worth about $222,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter worth about $257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 980.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

