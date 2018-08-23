Urban Outfitters (URBN) PT Set at $54.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $54.00 price target on Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on URBN. BidaskClub cut Urban Outfitters from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. MKM Partners raised Urban Outfitters from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on Urban Outfitters and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.77.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.46. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.19 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Strouse sold 80,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $3,376,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,065,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joel S. Lawson III sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $456,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,777 shares of company stock valued at $5,071,520 over the last ninety days. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

