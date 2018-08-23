US Bancorp DE Has $23.53 Million Stake in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $23,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 18,730 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after buying an additional 111,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on SYSCO from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Argus upped their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price target on SYSCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.42.

SYY opened at $75.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $75.33.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 68.15% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

In other SYSCO news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 802,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $53,113,422.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,060.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,278,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $150,729,025.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,013.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,133,781 shares of company stock worth $207,428,536. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

