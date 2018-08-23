US Bancorp DE Has $31.33 Million Stake in Kroger Co (KR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,101,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,120 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kroger were worth $31,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 12,471.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,414,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,418 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,213,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,027 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,926,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,121,000 after acquiring an additional 990,737 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Kroger by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,455,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,847,000 after acquiring an additional 959,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Kroger by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,856,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,120,000 after acquiring an additional 907,367 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of KR stock opened at $31.74 on Thursday. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $37.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on KR. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Pivotal Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kroger from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $369,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,291.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $115,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.