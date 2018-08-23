US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,965 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $28,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,028,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $81,168,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 651,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,493,000 after buying an additional 378,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 565,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,387,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 929.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 344,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,342,000 after buying an additional 311,124 shares during the period.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $85.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.33 and a 1-year high of $104.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.364 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.13%.

In other Microchip Technology news, COO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $159,130.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. BidaskClub cut Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Argus upped their target price on Microchip Technology to $115.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.76.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.