USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) Stake Lowered by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank reduced its position in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in USA Truck were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in USA Truck by 315.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 85,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in USA Truck during the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in USA Truck by 17.1% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in USA Truck during the second quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in USA Truck by 76.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on USAK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of USA Truck from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. USA Truck currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ USAK opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. USA Truck, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $170.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 1.91.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.50 million. USA Truck had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.78%. sell-side analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc, a truckload carrier, provides general commodities transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload services as a medium to long-haul common carrier; and dedicated freight services.

