USG Co. (USG) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in USG Co. (NYSE:USG) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in USG were worth $6,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of USG in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in USG in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in USG in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in USG in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in USG in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get USG alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered USG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered USG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on USG from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Barclays lowered USG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered USG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. USG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

In other news, EVP Dominic A. Dannessa sold 84,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $3,647,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,365,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dominic A. Dannessa sold 89,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $3,863,343.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,800.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,033 shares of company stock valued at $13,238,931. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USG opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99. USG Co. has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

USG (NYSE:USG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.21 million. USG had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that USG Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About USG

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The company's Gypsum division manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls, ceilings, roofs, and floors of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, as well as for various industrial applications.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USG Co. (NYSE:USG).

Receive News & Ratings for USG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.