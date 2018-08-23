Vale SA (VALE) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,422,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,409,709 shares during the quarter. Vale comprises approximately 1.7% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 1.29% of Vale worth $864,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 390,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. 19.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 target price on Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $17.00 target price on Vale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vale from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,281,612. The company has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Vale SA has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.0462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

