ValuEngine Lowers AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (AACAY) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AACAY opened at $11.22 on Monday. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, Haptics & Radio Frequency Mechanical Module, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

