ValuEngine Upgrades Contura Energy (CNTE) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Contura Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Contura Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded Contura Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Get Contura Energy alerts:

Shares of Contura Energy stock opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. Contura Energy has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $763.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The energy company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.87. Contura Energy had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $482.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.60 million. research analysts forecast that Contura Energy will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Contura Energy

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Contura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.