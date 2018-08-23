Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.36

Media headlines about Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) have been trending positive on Thursday, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF earned a daily sentiment score of 0.36 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 42.6387831424231 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

VGLT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.91. 104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,496. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.47 and a 52-week high of $79.71.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.