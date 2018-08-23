Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) Stake Lessened by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 94.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,126 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,517,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $791,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 115,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 45,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,070,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $78.32. The stock had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,923. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.83 and a 1 year high of $80.25.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

