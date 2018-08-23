Veeva Systems (VEEV) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.47-1.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $840-843 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.38 million.Veeva Systems also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,264. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 98.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.38. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $90.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.92 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.08.

In other Veeva Systems news, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $1,014,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 46,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $3,976,044.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,188 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,823. Insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

