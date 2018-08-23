Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Shares Bought by Bowie Capital Management LLC

Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises approximately 2.7% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $10,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 600,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,850,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,789,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,569,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.15.

In related news, SVP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,817,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,529,175.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 4,850 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $516,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,649,861.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 996 shares of company stock valued at $112,124 and sold 596,651 shares valued at $66,932,739. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSK opened at $117.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.97 and a 12 month high of $118.21.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.22 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 26.58%. research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

