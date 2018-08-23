Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Verisk Analytics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.15.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $117.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.66. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $78.97 and a 1-year high of $118.21.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.22 million. equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $516,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,870 shares in the company, valued at $64,649,861.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 996 shares of company stock valued at $112,124 and sold 596,651 shares valued at $66,932,739. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 211,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 196.3% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,571,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

