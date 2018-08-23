Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Shares Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,963 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $247,701,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11,575.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 956,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 947,878 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 357.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,125,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,278,000 after buying an additional 879,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,888,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,241,352,000 after buying an additional 478,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $42,954,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $177.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $136.50 and a 1-year high of $183.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $752.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.86 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.75.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 140,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $22,433,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,561,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total transaction of $150,517.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,063.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,540 shares of company stock worth $33,362,508 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

