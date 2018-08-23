Veru (VERU) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VERU. ValuEngine raised Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Veru has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 130.26% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. equities analysts predict that Veru will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Veru stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. ACG Wealth owned approximately 0.14% of Veru at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc operates as a urology and oncology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial; and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

