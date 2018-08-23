Vickesh Myer Sells 3,000 Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Stock

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) CTO Vickesh Myer sold 3,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $88,950.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vickesh Myer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 20th, Vickesh Myer sold 4,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $119,480.00.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Vickesh Myer sold 14,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $498,820.00.

On Tuesday, June 19th, Vickesh Myer sold 14,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $535,640.00.

Shares of EDIT opened at $31.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 14.50 and a quick ratio of 14.50. Editas Medicine Inc has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $45.02.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 61.27% and a negative net margin of 623.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine Inc will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $72.50 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Editas Medicine and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 22.2% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 13.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 4.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 39.6% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 7.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

