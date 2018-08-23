Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in First Data Corp (FDC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 190,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Data were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Data during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Data in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Data in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in First Data in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in First Data in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Get First Data alerts:

In related news, insider Jeff Shanahan sold 115,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $2,758,582.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,131,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Foskett sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $380,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 300 shares of company stock valued at $6,780 and have sold 153,514 shares valued at $3,548,190. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

FDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Data from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “$22.60” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on First Data to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on First Data from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on First Data to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. First Data has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.12.

NYSE:FDC opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Data Corp has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.48.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. First Data had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that First Data Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.