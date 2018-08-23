Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.24 Million Position in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,302,000 after buying an additional 83,276 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,407,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,836,000 after buying an additional 47,981 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 12.4% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,237,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,147,000 after buying an additional 136,253 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 532,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,098,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,692,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

In other news, insider Paul H. Layne sold 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $675,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,019,069. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

NYSE:HHC opened at $129.38 on Thursday. Howard Hughes Corp has a 12 month low of $114.28 and a 12 month high of $142.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.34). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Howard Hughes Corp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.