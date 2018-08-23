Viking Fund Management LLC Has $4.08 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,561,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,103,049,000 after buying an additional 4,496,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,678,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,271,000 after buying an additional 1,305,279 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,772,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,552,000 after buying an additional 646,645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,174,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,384,000 after buying an additional 41,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,017,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,005,000 after buying an additional 711,290 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded PepsiCo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $112.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $162.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 7.14%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

